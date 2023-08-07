Court orders tenant to pay 2 years rent, vacate premises

By Mujidat Oyewole

An Area Court in Ilorin on Monday has ordered a man, Femi Biodun to pay two years rent and vacate the apartment in the Basin Area of Ilorin.

The judge, Malam AbdulQadir Umar, gave the order after Biodun agreed that he owed two years rent of N300,000.

Umar also ordered Biogun to vacate the house on or before Aug. 31.

Earlier, counsel to the claimant, Kehinde Ajide told the court that Biodun refused to pay rent for two years.

Ajide also prayed the court to order Biodun to pay up and also vacate the premises.

Biodun had pleaded with the court to give him two months to pay the N300,000.

He also prayed the court to allow him stay in the apartment. (NAN)

