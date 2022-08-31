Court orders teenager to sweep community for fighting

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday, sentenced a 16-year-old teenager, Tunde James, to one day community service for fighting.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, in the sentence ordered James to sweep his immediate environment of Gishiri village, Abuja, under the supervision of a court staff.

The Judge said he decided to be mild in his sentence because he was a teenager, a first time offender and because the correctional facilities were congested.

He, however, warned that he would not be lenient with the convict if he appeared before him again as a result of any offence.

The teenager, who was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the offence of public disturbance, was not given an option of fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Helen Ochai, had told the court that the case was reported at the Mabushi Police Station on Aug.16.

Ochai told the court that the convict on Aug. 15 had engaged in an argument with his mother’s tenant, Tajudeen Amao, over his failure to pay his house rent.

The prosecutor, in addition, stated that in the process of the argument, a fight broke out resulting in both Amao and the convict sustaining various degrees of injury.

She added that the offence contravened the provision of Section 108 of the Penal Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amao, who was arraigned along side James, as the first defendant, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The court, therefore, granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 and a reliable surety with valid identification card, in like sum.

The court adjourned the matter until Oct. 18 for hearing. (NAN)

