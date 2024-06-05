Court orders substituted service on Ganduje, others

A Kano State High Court on Wednesday, granted an order seeking to serve the Chairman All Progressive Congress(APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who is charged with alleged bribery and misappropriation.

The Kano State Government dragged Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, his Son, Umar Abdullahi to the court over eight counts of misappropriation, and diversion of funds during his eight-year tenure in office.

Others charged with Ganduje are Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight counts of bribery allegations, Misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of Niara.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, gave the order following an application made to that effect by the counsel to the State government, Zahradeen Kofar-Mata who stand in for the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu Esq.

Earlier, the 6th respondent counsel, Mr Nureini Jimoh, SAN, had challenged the appearance of the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu and his team on the ground that there is a fiat given to a specific person and only that person can appear in this case.

He objected the motion exparte seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Ya’u Adamu, told the court that since his appearance have been challenged by the 6th respondent counsel, Barr. Zahradeen Kofar-Mata, will move the application on motion exparte.

” My lord Kofar-Mata has a fiat to appear in any matter concerning financial crime.

“I urge the court to allow us move this motion,” he said.

Kofar-Mata, moved the motion exparte filed and dated May 29, supported by 7 paragraph seeking to serve the respondents through substituted means by publishing them in two national daily newspapers.

Adamu-Aliyu ordered all parties involved should present their individual fiat to the court and adjourned the matter until July 11, for hearing.(NAN)

By Ramatu Garba