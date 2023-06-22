Court orders student to cut grass around EFCC premises for 1 week for fraud

By Uche Bibilari

An FCT High Court on Thursday ordered a student, Ifeanyi Bosah, to cut the grass around the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for one week for internet fraud.

Bosah was docked by the EFCC on attempt to cheat by impersonation.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, Justice Aliyu Shafa, convicted and sentenced Bosah to cut grass around the commission’s premises for one week.

Shafa ordered the convict to sign a bond of good behaviour for a period of six months.

He, also ordered that the instrument used by the convict to perpetuate the crime should be burnt and the evidence brought before the court.

“I have carefully listened to the plea of allocutus made by the convict and the defence counsel.

“The rate of internet fraud through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, among others in the society is so alarming. That he is a first time offender is not an excuse to go scot-free, ” he ruled.

Earlier, the convict pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy, adding that he would not indulge in such acts again.

“I want to beg the court for mercy. I’m deeply sorry for what I have done,” he said.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adam Ilouno, in support of the allocutus by the convict, told the court that Bosah had no previous conviction record and was also remorseful.

“The convict is a first-time offender. He has not be convicted for any other crime of whatever kind. We urge my lord to tamper justice with mercy.

“We assure this court that going forward, the convict will be of good behaviour,” Ilouno pleaded.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr M.M. Gwani, told the court that Bosah between February and March within the jurisdiction of the court attempted to cheated by personation.

Gwani said that the convict Pretended to be one Mvngokitty, an American citizen on Twitter, a social networking platform and uploaded pornographic pictures on his Twitter account under the assumed identity of the same Mvngokitty.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code Law 1990 (LFN 2004) and punishable under Section 324 of the same Act.

He pleaded with the court that the instrument used for the crime should be forfeited. (NAN)

