Court orders rtd Air Chief to defend 2 out of 5 money laundering charge

July 15, 2021



Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court has ordered  Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (rtd) defence in two, out of five counts bordering on money laundering. Ekwo gave the order on Thursday while ruling on a no-case submission application filed Mohammed.

The judge said that the court found that the prosecution failed a prima facie case against the defendant in counts three, four and five.He, however, held that a prima facie case was established against Mohammed on counts one and two which him defend. Mohammed, Mr Hassan Liman, SAN, told the court that he would tentatively call two witnesses to testify in defence of client.

The judge adjourned the matter until Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 for the retired air chief defence.The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that Mohammed  and company, Easy Jet Integrated Service Ltd  are being with  money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and possession of classified documents lawful authority.Mohammed is also being with possession of two pump action guns valid licenses contrary Section 4 of the Firearms Act, 2004 and for having in his possession classified/official documents lawful authority contrary Section 1(1) (b) of the Official Secrets Act Cap. O3 LFN, 2004.Count one of the charge reads: “

That you, Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (rtd), 54 years, male and Easy Jet Integrated Services Ltd on about June 19, 2016, within the jurisdiction of this  court, received the sum of one million, thirty thousand  dollars in cash from Worldwide Consortium PTY Ltd, as payment for freight services, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b ) of the Money Laundering Act 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) and (4) of the same Section of the Act.”(NAN)

