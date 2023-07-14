Court orders release of ex-Kano Commissioner over alleged N1bn fraud

By Ramatu Garba

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday ordered the release of a former Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Malam Idris Wada-Saleh, from detention pending the determination of the originating motion.



Wada-Saleh was on July 4, arraigned by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) at a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on two-count count charge of giving false information and cheating.



He however, filed a motion exparte on July 11, through his counsel Abdulgafar Murtala Esq, urging the court to restrain the commission from further detaining or intimidating him.



The respondents in the suit included the PCACC, Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Kano State Government, the state Attorney General, AIG Zone 1, the State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Security Service and Civil Defense Corps.



Justice S. A. Amobeda, granted the prayer and ordered the first to third respondents to forthwith release the plaintiff from detention.



He also ordered the respondents,their agents, servants,privies or anyone acting on their behalf restraining them from further arresting, detaining or intimidating the plaintiff.



“The second respondent is here by ordered to stay any other proceedings in respect of this case pending the hearing of the originating motion.



“This matter shall be given accelerated hearing,” he said.



Amobeda adjourned the matter until July 19 for hearing.



The former commissioner was accused of misappropriating N1billion meant for rehabilitation of some roads in the Kano.(NAN)

