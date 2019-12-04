Court orders recovery of pension taken by former governors

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to recover the funds collected by former governors as pensions.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), disclosed this in a statement signed on Wednesday by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo delivered the judgement following an application for an order of mandamus brought by SERAP.

Disagreeing with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, that the states’ laws duly passed cannot be challenged, she insisted that the Attorney General should be interested in the legality or validity of any law in Nigeria and how such laws affect or will affect Nigerians

“The attorney general is hereby directed to urgently institute appropriate legal actions to challenge the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, who are now senators and ministers to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices and to identify those involved and seek full recovery of public funds from the former governors.”