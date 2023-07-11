Court orders probe of lawyer prosecuting Stella Oduah in EFCC’s fresh suit 

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the arrest and investigation of a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, for filing a criminal charge against Sen. Stella Oduah in the name of the EFCC while serving in the Nigerian Police Force

Justice James Omotosho gave the order shortly after Mohammed announced appearance for Nigerian police in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/275/2023 filed against Oduah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the matter was called, Oduah, who was a sole defendant in the case, and her lawyer, were not in court.

The drama, however, occured when Justice Omotosho asked Mohammed if the defendant had been served.

The prosecuting lawyer told the court that the investigating police officer (IPO) in the case informed him that Oduah, who represented Anambra North Senatorial Distinct in the 9th National Assembly, could not be served because when she was called on phone, she said she was indisposed.

The judge then asked who signed the charge which the lawyer was holding and which office was he representing.

Mohammed responded that he was seconded to the EFCC but redeployed back to the police in November last year.

He added that he resumed at the legal department, Police Headquarters in January.

Justice Omotosho, who inquired further, asked why he signed the charge in June 22 when he was no longer in the anti-graft agency since November 2022.

The lawyer said he mistakenly put the EFCC in Benin as his office while preparing the charge.

NAN observes that the charge has Legal and Prosecuting Department, EFCC , No 1, Court Road, GRA, Benin City as the prosecuting lawyer’s address.

Responding, Justice Omotosho “Will a reasonable man believe you? You will go to EFCC and explain this. I will call for investigation of the counsel.

The judge, in a short ruling, ordered Mohammed to be handed over to the anti-corruption agency for thorough investigation.

“in view of the fact that Ibrahim Mohammed signed this charge on June 22, and having admitted that he left EFCC in November, 2022, this court make an order that EFCC to investigate and report back to the court . counsel shall report to EFCC immediately,” he declared.

NAN reports that the head of the police in FHC, Titus Okuba, led Mohammed out of the courtroom.

NAN had, on Monday, reported that the EFCC was expected to arraign Oduah before Justice Omotosho today (Tuesday) on allegations bordering on perjury and document falsification.

The ex-lawmaker is being accused of misrepresenting facts about whether or not she participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and was issued a certificate to that effect.

She was alleged to have falsified documents with which she got into public offices, including being a minister and a senator in the fresh charge.(NAN)

