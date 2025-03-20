Court orders PDP to show cause why Orbih-led South-South EXCO should be removed

By Wandoo Sombo

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to show cause why the mandate of the Dan Orbih- led South-South Zonal Executive should not be upheld.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order following an ex parte motion filed by Orbih and his 22-member zonal executive against the PDP.

Orbih and the other members of his zonal committee are plaintiffs while the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and PDP are the first and second defendants.

Emma Ogidi and other members of the caretaker committee are the third to ninth defendants, while the PDP acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagun is the 10th defendant.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba is the 11th defendant.

Justice Ekwo in his ruling also ordered that the PDP should be served with the court processes through substituted means through a national newspaper just as it should be pasted at its national secretariat.

In the Certified True Copy of the ruling , the order followed the decision of a section of the national leadership to appoint a caretaker executive for the zonal chapter of the party.

This, is sequel to the zonal congress that produced Orbih.

In their prayers, the plaintiffs asked the court to restrain the second to the 11th defendants or their agents from breaking into or taking over the offices of the plaintiffs at the South-South Zonal Secretariat.

They also asked the court to prevent them from taking any steps to oust the plaintiffs from their offices, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court for an order of injunction, directing the parties to maintain status quo ante bellum.

They prayed the court to order them not to take any steps to prejudice the hearing and determination of the substantive originating summons.

NAN reports that the court order followed the decision of a section of the National Working Committee, (NWC) to appoint Mr Emma Ogidi as Chairman of a caretaker committee for the South-South Zone of the party.

This is in spite of the zonal congress in Calabar that produced Orbih as zonal chairman.

The case has been adjourned until March 24 for the defendants to show cause.(NAN)