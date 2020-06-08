Court orders NDLEA to produce defendant for sentencing

Share the news













Justice Patricia Ajoku of a Federal High Court Ibadan, on Monday ordered the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State to produce a defendant for sentencing.

Earlier, the judge, warned the Commandant of the NDLEA, Mrs Josephine Obi, to produce Danjuma Maji, who is standing trial for being in possession of Cannabis Sativa.

“Tell your Commandant that I would have issued a bench warrant against her and I want this to be the last time she would be doing so.

“How can the court give an order and she will be there upturning the order.

“In any case, after going through the matter, the defendant is convicted as charged.

“The court hereby suspends sentencing until the NDLEA produces him in court,” Ajoku held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maji pleaded guilty to selling Cannabis.

The court had subsequently ordered that he be remanded in the NDLEA custody for presentation of facts and sentencing.

NAN reports that the defence counsel, Musbau Olapade, angrily withdrew his representation following the inability of the NDLEA to produce his client.

Olapade argued that it amounted to disrespecting the court for anyone under any disguise to release a suspect who was ordered to be remanded. (NAN)

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.