Court orders motorcyclist to produce son within 10 days

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court has ordered a motorcyclist, Ismaila Salisu, to produce his six-year-old son in court within 10 days before it can rule on the custody of his three children with his ex-wife, Rabi Sa’adu.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, said that he had seen Salisu’s two children but he needed to see the eldest who is in his (Salisu) custody.

He also ordered Salisu to provide for the feeding of his children after his ex-wife, Sa’adu, had informed the court that Salisu failed to do so.

Adamu adjourned the matter until Sept. 26 for ruling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had on the last adjournment in August ordered Salisu to produce his eldest son in court and increase his children’s feeding allowance.

Salisu, however, failed to produce the son as ordered by the court.

Sa’adu had approached the court for the custody of her three children aged: six years, four years and two years following the divorce of the couple.

”My children were with me after my husband and I divorced, but he was not providing enough fund for their upkeep.

“He gives me N500 daily to feed our three children.

“Anytime I complain, it is usually an issue and he is fond of threatening to take all the children from me.

“He succeeded in taking away my eldest child,” she said.

Sa’adu, therefore, prayed the court to grant her the custody of the children and for an order that Salisu should provide upkeep allowance, school fees, clothing and medication.

In his response, Salisu said he wanted to be with his children because Sa’adu’s family was not educated and he wanted his children in school.

“I am a motorcycle rider and can only afford N500.00 daily for feeding.

“I also take bread to her for breakfast occasionally,” he said.

The plaintiff, however, told the court that the children had been enrolled in school and asked that Salisu should increase the feeding allowance to N1,000. 00 daily.(NAN)

