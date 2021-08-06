Court orders mother of 5 to return to matrimonial home

A Shari’a court sitting Magajin Gari on Friday ordered a mother of five, Binta Musa, return her matrimonial home and live with Idris Umar, her husband peace.

The Judge, Murtala , gave the order a ruling after Umar prayed court compel his wife return her matrimonial home.

“She confirmed court that her husband made one pronouncement of divorce her. This recovable and returned her before she finished her waiting (Iddah)

” The court therefore, orders her to return to her matrimonial home, ” said.

Earlier, the complainant said made the divorce pronouncement on July 23, 2020 and revoked it 32 days later.

”I told her to return but she refused,” he said.

On her part, Musa said she was tired of the marriage and was not ready to return. (NAN)

