Court orders mother of 5 to return to matrimonial home

A Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari on Friday ordered a mother of five, Binta Musa, to return to her matrimonial home and live with Idris Umar, her husband in peace.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, gave the order in a ruling after Umar prayed court to compel his wife to return to her matrimonial home.

“She confirmed to court that her husband made one pronouncement of divorce to her. This recovable and he returned her before she finished her waiting period (Iddah)

” The court therefore, orders her to return to her matrimonial home, ” he said.

Earlier, the complainant said he made the divorce pronouncement on July 23, 2020 and revoked it 32 days later.

”I told her to return but she refused,” he said.

On her part, Musa said she was tired of the marriage and was not ready to return. (NAN)

