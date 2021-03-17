Court orders man to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to court

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday, ordered a man, Jimoh Falola, to wash public toilets for 30 days for being rude to the court.

In his ruling, the President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje held Falola had no regards for constituted from the way he insulted the court the court was sitting.

Agbaje consequently ordered Falola to be taken away by the police until he is to comport himself in a civil and orderly manner.

”He is ordered to embark on 30-day service  which include clearing the bush, sweeping the cutting, road sweeping and washing of public toilets.

The arbitrator subsequently adjourned the case until March 29 for hearing.

The Agency of (NAN) reports Opeyemi, filed a divorce suit against her estranged husband, Falola.

Falola refused to appear on two sittings.

When he finally appeared, he accused the court workers of money as inducement from his wife so as to favour her.

He also shouted at the top of his voice the court was sitting. (NAN)

