Court orders man to pay N5,000 monthly for upkeep of expectant wife

September 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Sharia sitting in Magajin Gari, State, has ordered a man, Abubakar to
5,000 monthly for the upkeep of his expectant wife, Bilkisu Abdulrahman.


NPower

The petitioner, Abdulraham, dragged her husband, before seeking divorce confirmation and allowance for the upkeep of her 44-day- pregnancy.

Judgment, the Judge, Nuhu Falalu also confirmed the divorce.

Falalu ordered the defendant to 5,000 monthly for the upkeep of the  expectant mother.

He also ordered to ensure Abdulrahman gets medical care until she gives birth.

Abdulrahman, who lives in Maraban Rido, in Kaduna, when asked how much she needed for the upkeep, said she needed N700.

Abdulrahman, who was also asked to review upward the amount for her pregnancy monthly upkeep, said she will manage 1,000.

In his defence, Adamu, who lives in Sabon Gari in Kaduna, confirmed the divorced, saying:” accept the pregnancy”.

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,