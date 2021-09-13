Court orders man to pay N5,000 monthly for upkeep of expectant wife

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, has ordered a man, Abubakar Adamu to pay

N5,000 monthly for the upkeep of his expectant wife, Bilkisu Abdulrahman.

The petitioner, Abdulraham, dragged her husband, Adamu before seeking divorce confirmation and allowance for the upkeep of her 44-day-old pregnancy.

Delivering Judgment, the Judge, Nuhu Falalu also confirmed the divorce.

Falalu ordered the defendant to pay N5,000 monthly for the upkeep of the expectant mother.

He also ordered Adamu to ensure that Abdulrahman gets medical care until she gives birth.

Abdulrahman, who lives in Maraban Rido, in Kaduna, when asked how much she needed for the upkeep, said she needed N700.

Abdulrahman, who was also asked to review upward the amount for her pregnancy monthly upkeep, said she will manage N1,000.

In his defence, Adamu, who lives in Sabon Gari in Kaduna, confirmed the divorced, saying:”I accept the pregnancy”.

