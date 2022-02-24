Court orders interim seizure of Okorocha’s Abuja Property

February 24, 2022 Danlami Nmodu



 A High Court sitting in Abuja today, Thursday, February 24, 2022, ordered the interim forfeiture of a property  at Plot 1032 & 1033 Cadastral Zone AO3, Takum Close, Off Michika Street, Ahmadu Way,  Garki Abuja, reasonably to be proceeds of unlawful activities of former governor, Senator Rochas Anayo Okorocha.

According to a statement signed by EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order while ruling on a ex-parte brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, pursuant to section 44(2) of the constitution of the Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 2006, seeking the forfeiture of the property on the grounds that  it was acquired illegally.

The Commission stated that its investigation had revealed that sometime in 2018, Abtisal Global Ltd and Archivisual Solution Ltd, companies in which Okorocha is believed to have interest, received N222, 000,000 from the Government Treasury to develop and improve on the said property

In the ruling, the court directed that the interim forfeiture Order be published in the national dailies, alerting anyone with interest in the property to cause why it should be forfeited to the Government of Nigeria

Justice Nwite  till April 13, 2022 for consideration of the for final forfeiture of the property.

