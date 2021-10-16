Court orders interim forfeiture of Mompha’s designer glasses, wristwatches, iPhone





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the interim forfeiture of five designer sunglasses, five luxury wristwatches, and an iPhone 8 recovered from Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, when he was arrested on October 19, 2019 at the Nnamdi Asikiwe International Airport, Abuja.



Mompha is being prosecuted by the EFCC alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment at a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice A. M Liman on a 14-count charge, bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N33 billion.



The EFCC had approached Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos with an ex-parte application seeking for the forfeiture of the items.



The EFCC in an affidavit by Bot Dachung argued that the forfeiture was necessary in order “to prevent the Respondents from tampering and/or dissipating the properties” which were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.



Ruling on the motion on October 13, 2021 Justice Allagoa upheld the arguments canvassed by counsel for the EFCC, Chinenye Ugwoke.



The Judge ruled that the order subsists pending the EFCC’s investigation of the respondents in the matter.



The designer glasses include, a Dsquared sunglass; Tomford – TF586 sunglass, Cartier – B17C76B sunglass, Montblanc – MB0045S sunglass, and a Louis Vuitton- Z1186E sunglass.



The five luxury watches include, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Audemars Piguet, Audemars Piguet- J46220, XY Hublot – 1321920, and an XY Hublot- 924206.

