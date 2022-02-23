Court orders interim forfeiture of 10 property of Yari to FG

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, gave an interim order forfeiting 10 property of former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, to the Federal Government.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Osuobeni Akponimisingha.Justice Egwuatu held that after carefully reading through the ICPC’s motion, exhibits attached and other processes, he was inclined to grant the order.

He said that the court was empowered to grant the application going by the relevant sections of the law and the money laundering act.According to the judge, granting the application will not deny any one fair hearing.

Egwuatu, who granted the order directed that this should be published in the Nation and Daily Trust Newspapers and that interested party should file an application to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

He adjourned the matter until April 28 to hear the motion for final forfeiture. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the property are located in the highbrow areas of Abuja, Maryland in the United States, Kaduna and Zamfara.(NAN)

