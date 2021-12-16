Court orders forfeiture of two phones, car belonging to internet fraudster

A High in Kaduna State on Thursday, ordered forfeiture of two cell phones and a Honda car belonging to an internet fraudster, Phillip Gabriel, to the Federal Government.

Delivering Judgment, Darius Khobo, also sentenced Gabriel to eight months imprisonment without an option of fine.

The Kaduna Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Gabriel on one-count charge of impersonation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, J. M. Musa, told the that sometimes in March 2021, the convict impersonated an American, Mr Frank Johnson, with intent to obtain from Racheal Fred.

Musa said the offence contravened the of sections 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

Musa had urged the court to convict and sentence Gabriel accordingly.

However, Counsel to the defendant, James Timothy, pleaded with the court to temper with mercy, stating that the convict was a first time offender.(NAN)

