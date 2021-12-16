Court orders forfeiture of two phones, car belonging to internet fraudster

A High Court in Kaduna State on Thursday, ordered forfeiture of two cell phones and a Honda car belonging to an internet fraudster, Phillip Gabriel, to the Federal Government.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Darius Khobo, also sentenced Gabriel to eight months imprisonment without an option of fine.

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Gabriel on one-count charge of impersonation.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, J. M. Musa, told the court that sometimes in March 2021, the convict impersonated an American, Mr Frank Johnson, with intent to obtain money from Racheal Fred.

Musa said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

Musa had urged the court to convict and sentence Gabriel accordingly.

However, Counsel to the defendant, James Timothy, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that the convict was a first time offender.(NAN)

