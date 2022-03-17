Court orders forfeiture of internet fraudster’s iPhone

A High Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to sell an iPhone RX belonging to an internet fraudster, Ibrahim Jamiu, and pay the proceeds into Federal Government’s coffers.

Justice Darius Khobo gave the order while sentencing Jamiu for internet fraud.

Khobo convicted and sentenced Jamiu following his guilty plea and evidence before the court.

The judge sentenced Jamiu to eight months’ imprisonment with an option of N300,000 fine.

Jamiu was prosecuted by the EFCC for internet fraud.

Earlier, EFCC counsel, Mr Precious Onyeneho, told the court that Jamiu was among 10 internet fraud suspects arrested by EFCC operatives on Sept. 19, 2021, in Kaduna.

He said the convict was arrested following an intelligence report on his involvement in internet-related fraudulent activities.

The prosecution counsel submitted that Jamiu pretended to be one Charice David via his email box address – [email protected] – and communicated with one Reus Saints who he intended to defraud.

Onyeneho said that the convict was arrested at his residence in Kinkinau, Kaduna, where incriminating documents and materials were recovered from him.

He added that when the convict was arrested, the sum of N7.3 million was found in his Guaranty Trust Bank account.

Onyeneho noted that internet fraud was punishable under Section 321 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

