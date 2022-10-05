Court orders forfeiture of convict’s 3 iPhones,3 exotic cars to FG

By Patience Yakubu

A High Court in Kaduna State on Wednesday ordered the forfeiture of three iPhones, four laptops and three exotic cars belonging to Collins Stephen and Timothy Edward and the proceeds paid into Federal Government coffers.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Darius Khobo, also sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to internet related fraud to five years imprisonment each with an option of N400, 000 fine each.

He ordered the convicts to pay N5.6 million as restitution to the complainant, Paul Julius.

”Failure to do so, the convicts would serve another three years jail term,” the judge held.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, E. K. Garba, told the court that the convicts were arrested based on intelligence report received on their internet-related fraud activities.

Garba said the convicts fraudulently impersonated Michael Owen, an expatriate and defrauded the complainant of N5.6million.

He further stated that investigation into the matter revealed that the convicts, who are currently jobless are into internet fraud and had benefited several millions of naira from their fraudulent activities.

The prosecution added that part of the money they got from their fraudulent activities, were used to purchase a Lexus RX 350 SUV, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Venza .

Following their plea, the prosecution reviewed the facts of the case, tendered the statements of the three iPhones, four x laptops and the cars recovered from them at the point of arrest as evidence.

The prosecution hereafter pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly in line with their plea and the exhibits tendered before it.

He noted that the defendant committed an offence punishable under the provisions of Section 319 (a) of the Penal Code.(NAN)

