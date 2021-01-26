Court orders final forfeiture of ex-Gov Yari’s money in Zenith, Polaris banks

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the final forfeiture of former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari’s funds domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

The funds include 56, 056.75 dollars in Polaris Bank; N12.9 million, N11.2 million, 301, 319.99 dollars; N217, 388.04 and 311, 872.15 dollars in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a judgment, held that the former governor had not shown good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should not be granted.