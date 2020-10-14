Court orders farmer to clean church premises for 1 month for stealing

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday ordered a 30-year-old farmer, Monday Gimba, to clean the premises of the Baptist Church in Kwali, for one month for stealing five ceiling fans.

The police charged Gimba, who lives in Pia village Kwali, FCT with three counts of criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa, sentenced Gimba after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

Shafa ordered the convict to clean the same church he stole from for one month under strict supervision of the pastor and Nigeria Correctional Centre official.

“Taking him to prison will make him more hardened, with this punishment it will make him to be more careful and useful.

“He is to clean the church and surroundings for one month from 8 a.m to 12 p.m, Monday to Friday under strict supervision.