Court orders farmer to clean church premises for 1 month for stealing

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Wednesday ordered a 30-year-old farmer, Monday Gimba, to clean the premises of the Baptist Church in Kwali, for one month for stealing five ceiling fans.
The police charged Gimba, who lives in Pia village Kwali, FCT with three counts of criminal trespass, house breaking and theft.
Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa, sentenced Gimba after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.
Shafa ordered the convict to clean the same church he stole from for one month under strict supervision of the pastor and Nigeria Correctional Centre official.
“Taking him to prison will make him more hardened, with this punishment it will make him to be more careful and useful.
“He is to clean the church and surroundings for one month from 8 a.m to 12 p.m, Monday to Friday under strict supervision.
”The church will also provide him with food for the duration.
“He must attend Sunday services and must be accompanied by any of his parents to the church for the one month,” the Magistrate said.
He warned the convict to desist from committing crimes and to be of good behaviour.
The Prosecution Council, Abudullahi Tanko told the court that a security guard, Azaki Joseph, attached to the church, Kwali, reported the matter at the police station on Oct. 10.
He said the convict, Kwali and stole five ceiling fans worth N120,000.
He said the convict was arrested and during police investigation the fans were found in his possession.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 353 and 287 of the penal code. (NAN)
