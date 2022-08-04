Court orders ex-Registrar of veterinary college to pay back 11-year emolument

By Blessing Odega

A High Court in Jos on Thursday ordered former registrar of the Federal College of Veterinary Medical Laboratory Technology, Vom, Muhammad Ambursa to return salaries he enjoyed for 11 years to the Federal Government.

Delivering judgment, Justice Christine Dabup, held that the total amount the convict received as salaries and allowances during his wrongful period of employment.

Dabup said that the fund would be computed by the National Veterinary Research Institute.

“This honourable court has found the defendant guilty on the two count of knowingly making a false statement to the management of National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in which he falsely stated a linkage of service of his employment from the National Judiciary Institute to the Kebbi Judiciary commission in 2003,

“Therefore, the defendant has committed and offence contrary to section 25(1)(a)of the Corrupt Practices and Other offences Act, 2000 and punishable under 25 (1)(b) of the same act, ” she declared.

Dabup stated that the defendant, in May 2007, within the jurisdiction of the court, furnished the information on his status of employment to the then management of the NVRI falsely.

She said for him to have linked his service of employment from the National Judiciary Institute to Kebbi State judiciary service commission in 2003, was criminal.

“He knew to be false the information he gave to the instruction,and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section138 of the penal code law (cap.89 laws of Northern Nigerian 1963).”

“In respect of count one, in which he made a false statement by submitting his CV in which he stated a linkage of service even when the statement is false.

“Consequently, the defendant is hereby is found guilty and is to pay a fine of N100,000 or serve six months in a correctional centre in default,” she declared.

She added that for the count two charge, the defendant is to pay a fine of N50,000 or one month in a correctional centre in default.

The defence counsel, Eise Hassan, said his client would pay the fines .

He further said that he would apply for the records of proceedings in other to know the next line of action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the ICPC said Ambursa, failed to disclose material facts and took another pensionable appointment at the NVRI and worked for 11 years, having been compulsorily retired at the National Judicial Institute on the grounds of indiscipline.(NAN)

