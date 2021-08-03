Court orders EFCC to unfreeze Dokpesi’s account

The Chief the , Justice John Tsoho on Tuesday in Abuja, issued an order unfreezing the bank account the Chairman Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi.Justice Tsoho gave the order while delivering a ruling on Dokpesi’s application argued by Mr Kanu Agabi, .

The ordered that the account domiciled at First Bank be immediately ‘unfrozen’ since the criminal charges which precipitated the restriction on the account had been dismissed and Dokpesi discharged and acquitted by the Court Appeal.The said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) had no basis to put a post no debit order on the account in view the subsisting and valid of the Court of Appeal.He held that there was no application by the EFCC for stay of execution of the appellate court’s which  quashed the criminal charges against Dokpesi.Justice Tsoho said that in the of a stay of execution,  the  court was bound by law to  recognise the of the appellate court.

He ordered that the freeze order and post no debit on the account be immediately removed in compliance with the appellate court’s . Ruling on the by the EFCC that it had appealed the appellate court’s decision at the Supreme Court, the held that the notice of appeal filed at the apex court could not in law stay the execution of the subsisting .

He added that the anti-graft agency ought to obtained a  stay of execution of the .He further ordered that all documents seized from Dokpesi should  be immediately returned to him.The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Agabi, while making arguments in support of the application,  prayed the court to issue an order unfreezing Dokpesi’s  bank account frozen on the strength of the 2.1 billion fraud charge  against him.

The senior lawyer had submitted that the criminal charges in respect of 2.1 billion  had since been dismissed by the Court of Appeal Abuja division but the EFCC to  continue to hold his client in bondage.Agabi had further argued that the charge which led to freezing of the account no longer  existed following the decision of the appellate court on the matter.

He  had tendered two judgements of the Court of Appeal to establish his that the criminal charges against Dokpesi had been quashed. 

He held that until the judgments were set aside  the EFCC could not continue to freeze his client’s account.However, EFCC   Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe had opposed the application on the grounds that the anti- graft agency had already filled a notice of appeal against the appellate court’s judgment at the apex court.

Atolagbe had urged the court not to unfreeze the account yet until the final decision of the Supreme Court in the matter adding that the 2.1 billion  logged in the frozen account formed the basis of the charge.He also opposed to the request for the release of Dokpesi’s in possession of EFCC on the grounds that no specific was mentioned in the request.()

