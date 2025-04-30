Court orders EFCC to release Aisha Achimugu within 24 hours

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to, within 24 hours, release the socialite and businesswoman,

By Taiye Agbaje



The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to, within 24 hours, release the socialite and businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, also directed that parties in the suit, especially the EFCC, should report to the court on May 2 to give update on compliance to the order of court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier reported that the operatives of the EFCC arrived at the court with Achimugu on Wednesday as ordered by the court.

Achimugu, who was sandwiched by two female EFCC’s officers, arrived in court at about 11:35am.

Justice Ekwo had, on Monday, ordered the industrialist, alleged to have fled the country, to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The judge, who gave the order in a short ruling, also ordered the EFCC, upon the appearance of Achimugu at its office, to return with her to court on Wednesday for report.

Achimugu was, however, said to have been arrested by the EFCC’s operatives on her arrival abroad at about 5am and kept in custody.(NAN)(www nannews.ng)