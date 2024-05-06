Court orders EFCC to pay N1m in damages for violation of rights of businessman

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay N1 million in damages to a businessman, Emmanuel Yashim for violation of rights to own property.

Delivering judgment, Justice Peter Kekemeke granted the order in a suit filed by Yashim seeking for enforcement of his fundamental rights.

The applicant in a suit marked CV/590/2022 had prayed the court to compel EFCC to pay him N10 million for impounding his car since 2022 as damages for breach of his right.

The applicant through his counsel, Nwachukwu Ibegbu further prayed the court to order EFCC to release his Mercedes Benz GLC 300 in its custody since Nov. 22, 2022.

The applicant prayed the court to declare that the continuous holding of the car without stating the offense amounted to breach of his right.

He therefore prayed the court to declare such an act by the anti-graft Agency as unconstitutional and illegal.

Kekemeke held that the continued detention of the applicant’s vehicle by the EFCC is unconstitutional and illegal therefore a breach of the applicant’s fundamental rights.

He therefore ordered the respondent to release the vehicle forthwith.

He added that the respondent’s agents, privies and servants whosoever called are restrained from further re-arresting or impounding the applicant’s vehicle except in accordance with the order of court.

“The respondent is ordered to pay a sum of N1million as compensation for the breach of the applicant’s right to own a property,” Kekemeke ruled. (NAN)

By Edith Nwapi