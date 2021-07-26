Court orders DSS to release 5 arrested in Dunamis Church

The Federal High Court Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services, (DSS) to release five worshipers who were arrested at Dunamis Gospel Centre on July 4 allegedly wearing t-shirts with inciting inscriptions.

The applicants, Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel, filed their separate suits at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the following separate parte applications filled on their behalf by their lawyer, Mr Tope Temokun.

Justice Chikere ordered that the DSS should release the applicants with immediate effect.

They had sued the DSS, President Buhari, the church’s pastor--charge, Pastor Paul Enenche and others arrest and detention.

The plaintiffs, who urged the court to declare their arrest and detention , also asked the court to award N10 million, each, damages, the violation of their fundamental rights.

The suits are marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/631/, FHC/ABJ/CS/636/, FHC/ABJ/CS/637/, FHC/ABJ/CS/638/2021, and FHC/ABJ/CS/639/2021.

Temokun had argued the separate suits that clients were entitled to fundamental right to of thought, conscience and religion, right to of expression and the press, right to from discrimination and right to personal liberty.

According to him, the rights are guaranteed under Sections 35, 38, 39 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and under Articles 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights Ratification and Enforcement.

Other defendants include the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Yusuf Bichi and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The matter has been adjourned until Aug. 2 for hearing.(NAN)

