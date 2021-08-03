Court orders businessman to pay N2.6m for cheating client

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered a businessman, Peter Akinboboye to pay N2.6 million as compensation for cheating a client of the sum of N5.3 million.

The court in addition sentenced Akinboboye to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Linda Chidama, said ” I hereby sentence the defendant to six months imprisonment without the option of fine for the offence of criminal breach of trust punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law.

” In addition, the prosecution’s application for compensation in the sum of N2.6 million is hereby granted in the interest of justice having been proved beyond reasonable doubt in exhibit B”, Chidama said.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sadiq Yusuf told the court that the convict with others, now at large cheated the complainant, Uchenna Ezebuilo.

Yusuf said that the complainant entrusted N5.3 million to them to purchase a property for her situated at Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, on Feb. 8, 2017.

The police charged Akinboboye with conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, contrary to sections 97, 311 and 312 of the Penal Code Law.

(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...