Court orders businessman to pay N2.6m for cheating client

August 3, 2021



A Wuse Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered a businessman, Peter Akinboboye to pay N2.6 million as compensation for cheating a client of the sum of N5.3 million.

The court in addition sentenced Akinboboye to six months imprisonment without an option of .

Delivering judgment, Linda Chidama, said ” I hereby the defendant to six months imprisonment without the option of for the offence of criminal of trust punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code .

” In addition, the prosecution’s application for compensation in the sum of N2.6 million is hereby granted in the interest of justice having been proved beyond reasonable doubt in exhibit B”, Chidama said.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sadiq Yusuf told the court that the convict others, now large cheated the complainant, Uchenna Ezebuilo.

Yusuf said that the complainant entrusted N5.3 million to them to purchase a property for her situated Wuse 1, Abuja, on Feb. 8, 2017.

The police charged Akinboboye conspiracy, cheating and criminal of trust, contrary to sections 97, 311 and 312 of the Penal Code .
(NAN)

