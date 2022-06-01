Court orders arrest of Lawyer police charged for domestic violence – Graphic photo warning





… fixes June 16 for lawyer’s arraignment

An Abuja High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of an Abuja based lawyer, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul to compel him to stand trial for allegedly viciously assaulting his estranged wife, Mrs Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe by using a plier to cut her ears.

The trial Judge, Njideka Nwosu Iheme issued the warrant for Mr. Nzedebe’s arrest following his failure for the umpteenth time to appear for his arraignment and upon a request made by Police Prosecutor, Barrister Fidelis Ogbobe.

In persuading the judge to grant the warrant for the lawyer’s arrest, Barrister Ogbobe submitted that since on several occasions service had been effected on the accuse person without him showing any respect for the court or willingness to appear for his arraignment, he was invoking the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to apply for a warrant for his arrest.

“My lord, Sections: 113 and 114 of ACJA confer power on the court to compel the appearance of a defendant or suspect of crime. We plead passionately for an arrest warrant to be issued against him.”

Ruling on the application, Justice Iheme noted that “hearing notices have been issued severally on the accused and the registrar of court placed a phone call to him, but he has refused to appear. Relying on Sections 113 and 114 of ACJA, I therefore grant the application and order that a warrant for his arrest be issued on him.”

Accordingly, she adjourned till 16th day of June 2022 for the police to bring Mr. Nzedebe for arraignment.

The survivor, Mrs Rosaline Nwogo Nzedebe was in court with her counsel, Mrs. Uzoma Aneto, who held a watching brief.

Following a vicious physical assault on his wife, the Nigerian Police preferred a – 6 count charge at the Abuja High Court against Mr. Nzedebe bordering on physical, emotional, verbal and psychological abuse.

In charge No: CR/104/2022 between the Commissioner of Police and Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul, he was charged under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015.

Specifically, the counts are as follows:

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, willfully inflicted physical on one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by cutting part of her right ear with iron plier and thereby committed an of fence punishable under section2(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, knowingly placed one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) in a state of fear of physical injury and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 6th day of June 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, caused emotional, verbal and psychological abuse to one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by brandishing a black axe purporting yourself to be a member of dreaded black axe confraternity capable of using it to cut her into pieces and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division, caused emotional, verbal and psychological abuse to one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by your constant harassment and beating to her and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division did batter your spouse, one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by giving her several fist blows on her face and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

That you, Mr. Nzedebe Chinonso Paul (M) of AMAC, Federal Housing Estate, behind Lugbe Plaza, FCT, Abuja on the 18th day of November, 2015 at Plot No: 1050 CRD, Behind Lugbe Plaza, FHA in the Abuja Judicial Division did batter your spouse, one Roseline Nwogo Nzedebe (F) by giving her several fist blows on her face and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

Seven witnesses were listed and nine exhibits were front loaded in compliance with the mandate of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

