Court orders Ambrose Alli University to reinstate sacked staff member

May 18, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Industrial Court, on Tuesday ordered the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma to reinstate a sacked staff member, Mr Asigene Peter.

The judge, Justice Adunola Adewemimo  who delivered the judgment via virtual proceedings also ordered the institute to reinstate Peter to his former position with payment all entitlements and emoluments from April till date.

Adewemimo also held that there was  no provision supporting the institute’s  assertions, specifically on the point that the University Governing Council could review its decision to another sanction after the conclusion a disciplinary process for the same offence.

The court  further held that the  Commissioner Education lacked the capacity, powers, or vires to unilaterally alter or change the decision the council in a matter which led to the demotion the claimant. 

Adewemimo equally said that after the demotion, it was  no longer open to the University to revisit the as there was no provision in the terms of employment to support such re-visitation any guise.

The judge concluded that the the decision of the University Governing Council being the final organ as far as the employment and discipline of staff was concerned, cannot be overruled by the Commissioner, especially having earlier considered the report of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee against the claimant and had settled on demotion as the .

Joined  in the suit as co- defendants were the  Governing Council, the Vice Chancellor the Registrar, Deputy Registrar of the University and the  Commissioner of Education.

Peter, in his Statement of Facts had averred that the Governing Council of the university having earlier demoted him, lacked the powers to dismiss him at the directives of the Hon. Commissioner of Education,  for the same offence.

The claimant, through his counsel also submitted his argument that the disciplinary powers was vested on  the Governing Council and no other body.

He added that the  Commissioner  of Education acted contrarily when he intervened in the business of the governing council and directed them to dismiss his client.

The defendant on its part urged the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety and went further to state that upon the intervention of any member of the council,  the council may review its decision in line with the laws and regulations of the university.

The institute, in its defence, averred that the intervention of the Commissioner of Education was proper.

It also argued that the subject matter was academic, hence the intervention of the commissioner, but that however the facts clearly showed that the commissioner did not dismiss the claimant. ( NAN)

