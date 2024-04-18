Court orders accelerated hearing in Christ Apostolic Church leadership tussle suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered accelerated hearing in a suit filed by Incorporated Trustee of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria, over leadership tussle.

The Incorporated Trustee of CAC had filed a suit against some members, challenging the leadership of the church.

The trustees also accused the members of operating an account of the Church with First Bank Orita-Challenge, Ibadan branch, with Account Number 2006350017.

The respondents in the suit are; Pastors Henry Ojo, J.D.Onagiwa, Emmanuel Aladesaiye, S.O.Ogundare, A.O.Akande and First Bank Plc.

NAN reports that the plaintiff was represented by Mr Kayode Abiodun, while 1st to 5th respondents were represented by Mr Emmanuel Aransiola.

The sixth respondent, First Bank pls was however not represented by any counsel

At the Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Ekerete Akpan, ordered accelerated hearing in the suit, after refusing to grant the plaintiff’s motion to restrain the respondents from tampering with the church account, pending the determination of the suit.

Akpan said granting the motion at this stage of the proceedings, would amount to delving into the substantive suit.

“The application lack merit, and is hereby dismissed.

“I hereby order accelerated hearing of the matter,” he said.

Akpan adjourned the case until May 22 for hearing, and also ordered notice of service of the hearing date on First Bank pls.(NÀN)

By Suleiman Shehu