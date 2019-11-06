Court of Appeal sacks Sen. Adeyeye

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna on Wednesday nullified the election of Senator Dayo Adeyeye and candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Biodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was declared winner of Ekiti South Senatorial seat by a Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but Olujimi challenged his declaration at the National and House of Assemblies Elections Petition Tribunal, on the grounds that she scored the highest number of votes cast.

The tribunal ruled in her favour but Adeyeye approached the Appeal Court to challenge the judgement.

According to ChannelsTV reports, the Appeal Court upheld the judgment of the tribunal, which declared Senator Biodun Olujimi and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party as winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial election held on February 23.

In a unanimous judgement on Wednesday, Justice Uzor Anyanwu upheld the judgment of the tribunal and ordered INEC to issue fresh certificate of return to Senator Biodun Olujimi.