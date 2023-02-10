Court of Appeal ruling: APGA Gov’ship candidate Ibe tells Abians, ‘don’t panic, we’ll win’

…Files appeal at apex court

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the March 11 gubernatorial election, Professor Greg Ibe, Thursday appealed to his supporters and Abians in general to continue in their prayers for him, saying “don’t panic. Don’t give up, God will deliver victory to us”.

The philanthropist and industrialist, Ibe who spoke exclusively to News Express’ JOHN NWOKOCHA, also disclosed that his legal team of experienced lawyers are perfecting documents to the effect of filing an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling on Wednesday by the Court of Appeal in Abuja. The court had ruled that, “APGA has no governorship candidate” for the 2023 poll in Abia.

Justice Stephen Adah who read the ruling of a three-member panel of justices had declared that the failure of the party to conduct a valid primary within the time set by law robbed it of the opportunity participate in the elections.

However, reacting to the declaration, Ibe urged the people to continue in their prayers for him, adding that this is a crucial time in the struggle not only for the APGA ticket, but also because it is an opportunity for good governance in Abia having him in reign of government in the state.

“Our team of lawyers are making sure that all the necessary papers are put together for an appeal of the Court of Appeal’s ruling”, Ibe stated.

Speaking in a calm but confident tone he also encouraged his supporters to ensure that they collect their PVCs and vote for him on the election day.

Recall that Ibe emerged the party governorship candidate at the May29 primary held in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State. While Etigwe Uwa, SAN finished second, Chief Chikwe Udensi and Gen Ijioma N. Ijioma (Retd) came third and fourth respectively, in the primary. But the aggrieved aspirants had sought for nullification of the primary, by filing another suit at the High Court Abuja, after a Federal High Court in Umuahia had dismissed an earlier suit filed by Ijioma asking for the annulment of primary on the ground of lack of merit.

The primary has been greeted with claims by Uwa and Udensi to the governorship ticket.