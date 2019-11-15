Court of Appeal grants stay of Execution of judgment against Bayelsa APC Candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has granted a stay of execution of the ruling of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt which had earlier barred the All Progressives Congress candidates from running for gubernatorial election Saturday..

The candidate through his lawyers had approached the Court of Appeal and filed a motion of stay of execution of the High Court ruling in Yenagoa, pending the determination of the case by the Court of Appeal.

Ruling on the matter Friday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Port HarCourt granted the stay of execution of the Federal High Court ruling.

With this ruling in Port Harcourt and the Court of Apeal ruling in Abuja, the courts have ordered a stay of execution.

Effectively, the All Progressives Congress Candidate,David Lyon and his running mate are free to contest in the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

Speaking on the stay of execution a lawyer who was in court said “the implication is that the effect of the judgement of the Federal High court is suspended.It is assume there was no judgement at all until when the Court of Appeal hears the matter.If they later agree with the jdugement, the ruling comes back.

“With what we got in the court of Appeal Abuja andthis one,it means that David Lyon and (his running mate) are the APC candidates for this gubernatorial election tomorrow(Saturday).That is the implication.