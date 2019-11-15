Court of Appeal grants stay of Execution of judgment against Bayelsa APC Candidate

November 15, 2019 Editor News, Politics, Project 0

APC Logo

The  Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has granted a stay of execution of the ruling of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt which had earlier barred the All Progressives Congress candidates from running for gubernatorial  election Saturday..

The candidate through his lawyers had approached the  Court of Appeal  and filed a motion of stay of execution of the High Court ruling in Yenagoa, pending the determination of the case by the Court of Appeal.

Ruling on the matter  Friday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Port HarCourt   granted  the  stay of execution of the  Federal High Court ruling.

With this ruling in Port Harcourt and the Court of Apeal ruling in Abuja, the courts have  ordered a stay of execution.

Effectively, the All Progressives Congress Candidate,David Lyon and his  running mate are  free to contest in the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

Speaking on the stay of execution a lawyer who was in court said “the implication is that the effect of the judgement of the Federal High court is suspended.It is assume there was no judgement at all until when  the Court of Appeal hears the matter.If they later agree with the jdugement, the ruling comes back.

“With what we got in the court of Appeal  Abuja andthis one,it means that David Lyon and (his running mate) are the APC candidates  for this gubernatorial election tomorrow(Saturday).That is the implication.

Spread the story



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*