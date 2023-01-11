Court Of Appeal Affirms Uba Sani’s Candidature

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna, Wednesday, January 11, dismissed the case filed the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) seeking to disqualify Senator Uba Sani, as the Kaduna State APC governorship candidate and the 34 State Legislature candidates of the party for the 2023 elections.

The Court dismissed the case No. CA/K/293/2022 by NNPP Vs. INEC & APC filed by the NNPP for lack of merit, according to Sule Shu’aibu, Counsel to Kaduna State APC and former Chairman of the state’s Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Recall that the Appellate Court had earlier dismissed a case filed by the NNPP governorship candidate, Sani Shaaban, for lack of merit.

