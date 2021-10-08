Court nullifies appointment of TICs in Kwara

A High Court in Kwara has nullified the appointment of Transition Implementation Committees (TICs) by the State Government.

The judgment followed a suit filed by the Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), an anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation in Kwara.

The group challenged the “illegal appointment” of the TICs to run the affairs of all the 16 local local government areas in the state.

Justice H.A. Gegele of the Kwara State High Court in the judgment delivered on Friday described the action of the state government as executive rascality.

The judge, who ruled in favour of the ENetSuD, admitted that the civil organisation had locus standi to sue the state government over the matter.

Gegele had earlier admitted in evidence all exhibits tendered by the plaintiff.

He agreed that the state government suspended a democratically-elected Local Government Council and then replaced them with an illegal TIC that is not known to any law.

He described the action of the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq as executive rascality and an abuse of power.

The Judge granted all the prayers made to the court by ENetSuD.

In his reaction, the Attorney General and State Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, said the judgment would be challenged at superior courts.

“We wish to state that the reasoning of the trial judge is not a finality on the issue as it is subject to appeals at the higher benches, up to the Supreme Court. This allowance is guaranteed under our law.

“In exercise of its right of appeal as enshrined under the 1999 Constitution as amended, the state government intends to explore that right.

“It will also, as allowed under the law, seek immediate stay of execution of the judgment of the trial court,” Jawondo said. (NAN)

