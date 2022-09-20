Court nullifies APC Governorship Primary in Taraba

By Saidu Adamu

A Federal High Court in Jalingo on Tuesday nullified the governorship primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

An aspirant, Chief David Kente, approached the court challenging the conduct of the primaries and prayed the court to order a fresh primaries among other prayers.

Delivering judgment, Justice Simeon Amobeda, ordered that fresh primaries must be held for the position within 14 days.

Amobeda said that the defendant could not convince the court that there was primary elections through which he emerged as the flag bearer of the party .

The judge directed the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued Bwacha.

Reacting to the judgment, Counsel to Bwacha, Mr Ibrahim Effiong said that he will study the judgment and consult with his client on the next action.

Similarly, the counsel to the APC, Mr Festus Idepefo, SAN, also said he will consult with his client after studying the judgment to decide the next line of action.

However, Kente on his part described the ruling of the court as a land mark judgment as it proves that the era of impunity is over.

He said that the evidence before the court which influenced the decision has vindicated his position and that of most of the party supporters in the state that indeed there was no primaries and urged the party faithful to remain calm. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

