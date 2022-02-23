Court nullifies APC congresses in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka on Wednesday declared as a nullity, wards, local government and state congresses held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January 2022 in Anambra.

The party had conducted congresses which produced Mr Basil Ejidike as the state chairman.

But Justice Ike Ogu of High Court four Awka, who delivered a judgment on the matter, ruled that the exercise contravened initial Interlocutory injunction earlier issued by his court.

Ogu, whose judgment on the suit filed by one Lawrence Emegini and others ruled that the plaintiff’s case succeeded.

The court said that the tenure of wards, local government and states executives elected during the 2018 congresses in Anambra subsisted.

He noted that whatever congress conducted by APC and its representatives in the state while the tenure of the 2018 elected executives were still running, contravened the order of the court.

He stated that Emeka Ibe-led executives should be allowed to complete their tenure which was illegally terminated.

Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, secretary of APC in the faction loyal to Ibe described the judgment as victory for the rule of law.

Agufugo said that some people had wanted to disorganise the party by attempting to hijack its leadership through the back door, but thanked God that the court had liberated the party.

Chief P.I. Ikwueto(SAN), counsel to the plaintiff said that his clients had been vindicated by the decision of the court.

Mr Chinonso Chinwuba, the counsel of the faction of APC dissolved by the judgment, said they would study the judgment and know the next line of action to take.

“We will file notice of appeal and stay of execution. The judge erred in law and it will be set aside at the appeal,” he said.(NAN)

