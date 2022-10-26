Court Judgement: Be Magnanimous In Victory, Bassey Otu tells supporters

A former Senator representing Cross River South and ex-Member of House of Representatives, Prince Bassey Otu, has asked his loyalists and teaming supporters not to see his opponents in the Cross River guber contest as enemies, as they work towards the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

Otu, believed to be a gentleman and peace-loving politician, made the call in a press release he personally signed. He was reacting to the October 24, 2022 judgement of the Federal High Court in Calabar, authenticating his candidature as the APC’s standard-bearer for the 2023 Cross River guber election.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Calabar, who delivered the judgement, dismissed for lack of merit, the suit brought by Senator Owan Enoh seeking to disqualify Senator Otu as the gubernatorial candidate of Cross River APC in the 2023 polls.

The APC candidate thanked the people of Cross River who have continued to stand by him in his aspiration to pilot the affairs of the state from May 29, 2023, while also appreciating the incumbent Governor Ben Ayade for his steady support and the party leadership and members for the show of goodwill towards him.

The statement reads: “Let me say with all humility, that I wholeheartedly accept the outcome of the judgement, which is not just my victory, but that of our political party. This judgement is a confirmation that our political party, the APC is truly democratic in every sense.

“As we celebrate, I call on all our party loyalists, supporters and lovers of democracy to be magnanimous in victory, our brothers and sisters from the other end are not enemies but partners in the collective victory of our party come 2023.

“I appreciate the judiciary and all well-meaning Cross Riverians who have shown their love and support for me from day one.

“Let me also, very deeply appreciate the unwavering support of His Excellency the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prof. Ben Ayade, our party leadership and members for the benevolence.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, It gives me great pleasure therefore, to call on my dear brother, distinguished Senator John Owan Enoh to join hands with me and the leadership of our party as we prepare for the 2023 general elections.

“This is certainly, our collective victory. No victor, no vanquished.”

After the APC governorship primaries that produced Prince Otu as the party’s guber candidate in Cross River State, Senator Enoh had approached the Court in Suit No. FHC/CA/061/2022 seeking the disqualification of Otu.

Senator Otu in the primaries polled over 800 votes to defeat Owan who came a distant second with just 84 votes and Mr. Chris Agara, 63 votes.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

