Court jails surety for failing to produce suspect

March 31, 2021



 A Sharia sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Wednesday sentenced a businessman, Ishaka Hamza to three months in prison for failing to produce his to whom stood in as surety.

Hamza, who resides Down Quarters in Kaduna, pleaded guilty to the .

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu, however gave him an option of N5,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Shu’aibu told the that the convict could not produce his , Muhammad Auwal, the Railway , Kaduna when the police demanded for him.

Shu’aibu told the that Hamza stood in as a surety for Auwal about 3 on March 22 the in a case of cheating.

Shu’aibu said the contravened Section 330 of the Sharia Penal Code, 2002, Law of Kaduna .

The convict told the court that his escaped from home after had secured his and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy. (NAN)

