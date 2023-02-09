Court jails security guard who slept on duty

By Blessing Odega

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, a security guard, Danjuma Abdullahi, who slept on duty, paving way for theft of motorcycles.

The Judge, Thomas Ajitise, sentenced Abdullahi after he pleaded guilty to negligence of duty and prayed for leniency.

The Judge, however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat, told the court that the case was reported at the C Division Police Station on Jan. 3, by Messrs Musa Alhassan and Musa Ali.

Gowkat said that the complainants asked the convict to watch over their motorcycles, but he slept off while on duty, paving way for thieves to steal the two motorcycles.

He said that the offence contravened the Plateau State Penal Code, Laws of Northern Nigeria. (NAN)