Court jails security guard for stealing roofing materials

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old security guard, Romanus Hassan to 6 months in prison for stealing roofing materials from a building site.

By Zainab Oyekan

The Magistrate, Mr Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos in her judgment, however, gave the convict an option to either pay of N50,000 fine or spend six months in prison.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the divisional office on Jan.11.

He said a police patrol team found the convict with a bus full of aluminium panel, suspended ceiling materials and roofing sheets valued at N500,000.

Gokwat said that the convict was taking the materials to Delimi to sell before he was arrested.

“ He stole the materials from the building site where he was paid to guard,” Gokwat told the court.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)