Court jails painter 12 months for stealing from police officer

A Zuba Upper Area , , on Thursday sentenced a painter, Daniel Enefola, to 12 months’ for stealing a police officer’s cell phone.

Thirty-seven-year-old Enefola, who resides at  Kurunduma 2 Asokoro Extention, , had pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing, and begged the for leniency.

The Judge, Gambo , however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50,000 and charged him to desist from crime.

Prosecution , Chinedu Ogada, had told the that CSP Willington Omoro of  the Zuba Police Station, , reported the on March 11.

Ogada said convict went into the complainant’s office and  stole his Samsung Galaxy phone worth N125,000.

added convict  deceptively called the complainant’s close contacts with the phone, claiming that (the complaint)  was sick and needed financial assistance.

The prosecutor told the court convict collected N351,000 from the contacts.

said the police caught and arrested the convict bank as he was about to withdraw money sent to him by some of the contacts.

Ogada said that during a police investigation, the phone was recoverd from the convict, adding that the convict made a confessional statement.

The prosecutor noted that the stealing  contravened Sections 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

