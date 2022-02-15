Court Jails One Romance Scam in Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, on Friday February 11, 2022 has secured the conviction of one Omoshue Oghenebrorhien, before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, on one-count charge of criminal impersonation and obtaining money by false pretences.

The defendant whose specialty is romantic scam allegedly pretended to be a woman from Ireland and defrauded the victim of about N750.000. About N7 million had passed through his two accounts with GTBank before he was nabbed.

The charge reads, “that you, Omoshue Oghenebrorhien sometime in February, 2021 impersonated one Miss. Nicole James from Kinsale Northern Ireland through her Facebook username and WhatsApp account number +14637107340 by inducing one Mr. Adaa Augustine to deliver to you the total sum of N728,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Twenty Eight Thousand Naira) only transferred to you in tranches via your GT Bank Account No. 0459315019 and No. 3162683256 with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (I) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under sub-section (iv) of the same Act”

The defendant pleaded ‘guilty’ when the charge was read to him. The prosecution counsel, M. Yusuf reviewed the facts of the case and urged the Court to convict the defendant.

Omoshue was convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N750, 000. The court ordered that the two GT bank accounts used by the convict in committing the crime be closed and the balance standing in the accounts be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

