Court Jails One Internet Fraudster in Port Harcourt

Justice S .D. Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Tamuno Emi West to two years imprisonment for false pretences.

He was convicted on Monday May 9, 2022, after pleading guilty to one-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud, upon being arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The lone count read: “That you, Tamuno Emi West, on the 10th November, 2021, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did possess document via your Telegram Account to wit: Forex/Binary Limited containing false pretense and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 6 and 8 (b) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to him.





In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, O.C. Isiguzoro prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. Defence counsel, Paula Abudu aligned himself with Isiguzoro’s prayers.



Justice Pam thereafter convicted and sentenced West to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira ( N 200, 000.00) payable into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the Federation.





The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from the convict at the point of arrest. The items are: one iPhone 6 phone, two small Nokia phones and a Zinox laptop. They are to be sold and the proceeds paid into EFCC’s Recovery account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

West’s journey to the Correctional Centre began when he was arrested by operatives of the EFCC in a sting operation conducted on November 10, 2021 at Tiger Close, Ada George, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Investigations were made into his involvement in internet-related activities. He was charged to court and convicted.

