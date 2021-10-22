Court jails man for one year for assaulting neighbour

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 37- year-old man, Akin Shoetan, to one year imprisonment for assaulting his neighbour The police charged Shoetan, who resides at Ile Onigba compound, Oke Ijofa area, with assault. He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate I. O. Abudu sentenced Shoetan without an option of fine.Abudu, also ordered Shoetan to pay N10, 000 to the complainant as compensation for his medical bill.

Abudu held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty of the offence. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare told court that the convict committed the offence on Nov. 23, 2020 at about 8:20 pm at ile Onigba compound, oke Ijofa area. Shonibare, said the convict assaulted one Fatoki Muibi, who live in the same compound with the convict.

He added that the convict and Muibi, had misunderstanding, which led to a fight. The convict , he said, used an iron rod to hit the complainant on the forehead which caused him serious injury. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun 2006.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...