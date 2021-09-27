Court Jails Man for Attempted Bank Fraud in Gombe

September 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Justice S.Y. Abubakar of Gombe State High Court, Gombe has convicted and sentenced one Abubakar Mohammed to four years imprisonment a four count charge attempt to commit theft, personation, possession and use of false document.

The defendant who was prosecuted Gombe Zonal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was convicted September 23, 2021 after pleading guilty to the charges which are punishable under Sections 287,132 and 364 of the Penal Code Law.

He was said to have 24th February, 2016 attempted to use false identity to transfer the sum of 6,000,000 (Six Million Naira ) from an Ecobank Account No 0123022902  to another account in Guaranty Trust Bank.

The inconsistency of signature and the Identity Card he presented caused the bank to tip off the EFCC, leading to arrest.

 The defendant, through counsel, pleaded leniency but the trial judge found him guilty of all the charges, convicted and sentenced him to one year imprisonment each four counts with option of of N40, 000.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,