Court jails man for 1 year imprisonment for stealing water tank

October 22, 2021 Favour Lashem



An Abeokuta Magistrates’ on Friday sentenced a 39-year- man, Kazeem popoola, to one year imprisonment for stealing water tank.

The charged Mohammed, whose address was not given, breaking and entry and .Magistrate I. O Abudu held that Popoola was guilty as charged adding that the had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.Abudu therefore, sentenced Popoola to one  year imprisonment without an  option of fine

.Earlier, the Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the that the convict committed the offence in April, 12, 2020 at Igbore road Ijeja area in Abeokuta.Shonibare said the convict broke into the house of Mr Olatunde Tella  and stole one Geepee water tank worth N35, 000.The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened sections 411(2) and 390(9) of the code laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

