Court jails man for 1 year imprisonment for stealing water tank

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old man, Kazeem popoola, to one year imprisonment for stealing water tank.

The police charged Mohammed, whose address was not given, with breaking and entry and theft.Magistrate I. O Abudu held that Popoola was guilty as charged adding that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.Abudu therefore, sentenced Popoola to one year imprisonment without an option of fine

.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convict committed the offence in April, 12, 2020 at Igbore road Ijeja area in Abeokuta.Shonibare said the convict broke into the house of Mr Olatunde Tella and stole one Geepee water tank worth N35, 000.The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened sections 411(2) and 390(9) of the Criminal code laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

