Court jails man 8 months for stealing N520,000

By Patience Yakubu

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, on Tuesday sentenced one Frank Thomas to eight months imprisonment for stealing N520,000.

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the convict on a count charge of stealing.

Khobo sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge and gave him an option of N50,000 fine.

He ordered the convict to make restitution of N520,000 to the Complainant, Samson James, being the money stolen from James and also to write an undertaking to be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the EFCC Prosecution Counsel, P. C. Onyeneho, told the court that the convict stole the sum of N520,000 by redirecting a transfer from the Union Bank account of James to his account.

Onyeneho said James gave the convict his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to the convict to withdraw some money for him but the convict transferred N520,000 to his account without the complainant’s consent.

Onyeneho said the offence contravened Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.(NAN)