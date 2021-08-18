Court jails Man 6 years for cheating

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a 51-year-old man, Hananiya Gimba, to six years in a for cheating.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mary Adams, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charges criminal breach trust and cheating and begged for the court’s leniency.

Adams however, gave him an option to N70, 000 fine, and the complainant N750, 000 as compensation.

Earlier, the State from the Ministry Justice, Alheri Daudu, told the court that the defendant was on two counts criminal breach trust and cheating.

Daudu said the complainant, Isah Idejisos, the matter at the Nigeria Security and Corps office on March 2.

She alleged that the complainant had given the defendant his precious stone worth N750, 000, to sell on his behalf and remit the proceeds to him.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, however, converted the proceeds to his personal use after selling the stone.

Daudu said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

