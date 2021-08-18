Court jails Man 6 years for cheating

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a 51-year-old man, Hananiya Gimba, to six years in a correctional centre for cheating.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mary Adams, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating and begged for the court’s leniency.

Adams however, gave him an option to N70, 000 fine, and pay the complainant N750, 000 as compensation.

Earlier, the State counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Alheri Daudu, told the court that the defendant was arraigned on two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Daudu said the complainant, Isah Idejisos, reported the matter at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps office on March 2.

She alleged that the complainant had given the defendant his precious stone worth N750, 000, to sell on his behalf and remit the proceeds to him.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, however, converted the proceeds to his personal use after selling the stone.

Daudu said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law. (NAN)

